50-yr-old bizman found hanging from tree in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Oct 6 A 50-year-old businessman has been found hanging from a tree in a forest here, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jagveer Singh Rathi, a resident of Sector Gamma 1 in Greater Noida, hanged himself by tying a rope from a tree in a nearby forest. Rathi worked as a plastic pipes trader.

Upon receiving information about the incident on Thursday, the police reached the spot taking possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

It is being suspected that the deceased took the extreme step as he was worried due to an alleged family dispute. However, the incident is being investigated from all angles. Prima facie, it appears that domestic distress could suspected to be one of the reasons for taking his own life, police added.

According to police investigation, it was revealed that Rathi had left his house at around 9:00 on Thursday without informing anyone.

