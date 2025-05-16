500 new e-buses to hit Delhi roads in 2 months: Minister

New Delhi, May 16 A many as 500 new e-buses will hit Delhi roads over the next two months, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday. Singh said the Delhi government remains committed to building a modern, eco-friendly public transport system.

“We are moving swiftly to transform public transport. In the next two months, 500 e-buses will be on Delhi’s roads, and by year-end, 1,000 more will follow — ensuring cleaner, more efficient commuting options for all,” he said, after a review meeting on the induction of e-buses in Delhi.

Senior officials from the Transport Department and representatives of leading bus concessionaires, including PMI Electro Mobility, Switch Mobility, JBM and others were present.

The Minister stated that the introduction of the new e-buses is a significant step toward establishing Delhi as the electric vehicle capital of the country.

In a direction to officials, he said, “New electric buses should be introduced at the earliest so that the benefits of clean, efficient mobility reach citizens without delay.”

“With the induction of these non-polluting electric buses, we are taking a decisive step toward making Delhi the EV capital of India. It’s not just about new vehicles -- it's about building a greener, smarter future for every citizen,” he said.

During the meeting, it was highlighted by the transport department that civil works at various depots, along with the electrification process, are nearing completion.

Minister Singh called upon the bus concessionaires to accelerate the delivery of electric buses and ramp up the development of EV charging infrastructure across all key depots to ensure smooth deployment and operation.

He said a structured route rationalisation plan is being implemented to effectively integrate electric DEVI mid-size EV buses into the existing public transport network.

These e-buses are operating on shorter routes (around 12 km each), particularly in areas where longer buses face operational challenges, he said.

With this rationalisation, DEVI buses — which provide significant last-mile connectivity — will benefit citizens of Delhi, especially in rural areas, he said, suggesting wider publicity about DEVI buses and their routes.

