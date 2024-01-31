5,020 from UP selected to work in Israel

Lucknow, Jan 31 A total of 5,020 persons have been selected from 7,094 candidates, who appeared for skilled labour jobs in war-torn Israel, as part of an agreement between the government of Israel and the Indian government.

Due to the Gaza conflict, Israel has been facing a labour shortage.

In the week-long process at ITI Aliganj, the skill of the applicants was tested in the presence of a team of the Israeli government in collaboration with National Skill Development Council (NSDC).

The selected men qualified to work as masons for plastering work and ceramic tiling and other such works.

The test of skilled workers was inspected from time-to-time by Kunal Silku, special secretary, labour and director, training and employment, Uttar Pradesh.

Silku said, "This drive was conducted in Uttar Pradesh following the direction of the Chief Minister. More than 5,000 workers have been selected for Israel. I wish them success."

The recruitment drive was carried out following an MoU signed between the government of India and the government of Israel.

"The skill test of workers was taken by the Israeli team at Government ITI Aliganj, from January 23 to 30 for employment at a salary of Rs 1. 37 lakh per month. The skill test was successfully completed on Tuesday," said Raj Kumar Yadav, principal, ITI Aliganj.

Yadav said, "The Israeli team praised our efforts highly. They said that if in future we need more skilled workers, then we will make ITI Aliganj, Lucknow, the examination centre."

