5,114 farm fires reported in Punjab since Sep 15: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 8 Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Monday that 5,114 cumulative paddy residue burning incidents have been reported in Punjab from September 15 to November 30, 2025.

“Punjab and Haryana have collectively recorded about 90 per cent reduction in fire incidents during paddy harvesting season in the year 2025 in comparison to the same period in the year 2022 as per the information made available by CAQM,” said the MoS in response to a question asked in Lok Sabha by Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor