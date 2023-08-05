5.2-magnitude earthquake with epicentre in Pak jolts J&K

Srinagar, Aug 5 An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Pakistan, jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, although no report of any casualty or damage to property was received so far.

Data released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the quake struck at 8.36 a.m. in the morning and its epicentre was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Its depth was 129 kms inside the earth and its coordinates are latitude 35.46 degrees north and longitude 73.32 degrees east.

Kashmir is situated on a highly earthquake prone zone and temblors have wrought havoc here in the past.

Over 80,000 people were killed by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005 measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale.

That earthquake caused colossal damage to life and property on both sides of the Line of Control.

