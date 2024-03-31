52 polling booths to be built in 31 multi-storey societies of Gurugram

Gurugram, March 31 Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal, on Sunday said that preparations are underway for the Lok Sabha general elections scheduled for May in Haryana.

He said that they have set a target to increase voter turnout by more than 75 per cent. In this series, 52 polling booths have been set up in a 31-storey society in Global City, Gurugram for the first time.

Agarwal while holding a review meeting regarding election arrangements noted that a common perception in societies like Global City, Gurugram, where well-off individuals residing in multi-storey buildings may show less interest in voting.

Thus, for the first time, discussions have been held with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to set up polling booths within the society so that residents can conveniently vote.

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that a maximum of 35 election booths have been established in 22 societies under the 76 Badshahpur assembly constituency, while 16 booths have been set up in 8 societies of the 77 Gurgaon assembly constituency.

Apart from this, one booth has been installed in one society of the 78 Sohna assembly constituency.

He said that the Election Commission has issued 1950 helpline numbers for the convenience of voters, and information about violations of the Model Code of Conduct related to voting can also be provided to the department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor