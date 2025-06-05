53 kg laddu 'cake' cut to celebrate Yogi Adityanath's birthday

Varanasi, June 5 On the occasion of Yogi Adityanath's 53rd birthday, a 53-kg laddu 'cake' was offered at the Varadanjaneya Hanuman Temple and prayers were held for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's long life and good health.

During the celebratory event, a group recital of Hanuman Chalisa and 'aarti' was done. Devotees converged on the temple premises in huge numbers and performed the 'tilak' of CM Adityanath's portrait.

At the temple premises, the laddu cake made with pure ghee was placed near the 51-foot-tall Hanuman statue and the CM’s portrait and offered to the deity.

Ram Gopal Singh, the event's organiser said, "As Hanumanji is fond of laddu, we brought it. We will try to distribute this laddu prasad among several people. We recited Hanuman Chalisa and did aarti of Hanumanji."

Singh shared that CM Adityanath is a devotee of Lord Hanuman, and he had inaugurated the temple.

"We prayed for his long life. May he get fame and just like Hanuman ji was devoted to Lord Ram, may Chief Minister Adityanath continue to work for the country selflessly," he said.

"We have taken a pledge that on Yogi Adityanath's birthday every year, we will offer a laddu weighing the same as the CM's age," Singh further said.

Extending wishes to the CM, astrologer, and CB Singh Trust chief, C.B. Singh said, "CM Adityanath's birthday falls in June, which has a lot of significance. Lord Hanuman had met Lord Ram this month. I am sure that CM Adityanath will continue to serve the nation and achieve great heights of success."

Wishes poured in for the Chief Minister, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation.

Lauding CM Adityanath for his efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji. He has tirelessly worked to transform UP across different sectors, which has improved the quality of life for the people of the state. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

CM Yogi expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and replied that under his guidance, UP is moving steadily on the path of achieving the concept of 'Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh'.

Many leaders, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, extended birthday wishes to CM Adityanath.

Notably, the CM's birthday coincides with Ram Darbar Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya and World Environment Day.

