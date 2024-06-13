53 people detained for questioning in connection with Reasi terror attack

Jammu, June 13 J&K Police has detained 53 people for questioning in connection with the Sunday terrorist attack on a bus of pilgrims near the Shivkhori Temple in Reasi district, that left 9 people dead, officials said,

Police said that the "detentions were made following an intensive investigation led by the police" at the Kanda Area Police Station, Pouni.

"Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may potentially be involved in orchestrating the attack. To ensure a comprehensive probe search operations have been expanded to encompass the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore," police said, adding that these operations "are aimed at uncovering further evidence and apprehend terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions".

"The law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly crime to justice and ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the area," police said.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor