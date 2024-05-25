55.45 pc polling in 8 LS constituencies in Bihar till 6 p.m.

Patna, May 25 In the sixth phase of polling in Bihar on Saturday, the election commission registered 55.45% voting till 6 p.m.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar HR Srinivasa said polling was 3.02% lower compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha election on these 8 seats. The election commission had registered 58.47% in the 2019 election.

A maximum of 59.75% voting was recorded in Paschim Champaran, 58.50% in Vaishali, 58.25% in Valmiki Nagar, 57.30% in Purvi Champaran,56.30% in Sheohar, 52.50% in Siwan, 51.27% in Maharajganj and 50.70% in Gopalganj (SC Reserved Seat) on Saturday.

Voting was held in 14872 polling booths at 8790 polling centres in these 8 constituencies.

“We have also seized Rs 2.86 crore cash and 3 lakh, 53,742 litres liquor worth Rs 9.46 crore during the polling in these 8 Lok Sabha constituencies,” he said.

“During the sixth phase, 86 candidates were in the fray for the 8 Lok Sabha seats including 78 males and 8 females. A total of 1 crore, 49 lakh, 32, 165 eligible voters including 78 lakh, 23,793 male and 71 lakh, 7944 female voters. The number of third-gender voters is 428,” the CEO said.

He added that villagers boycotted the polling for various reasons at polling booth numbers 272 and 273 in Narkatiaganj block under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“We received 217 complaints during the polling in the 8 Lok Sabha constituencies and we resolved the complaints immediately. A polling officer named Kanhaiya Prasad died in a train accident at Sugauli railway station in Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency,” he said.

