5.55 L saplings planted during Van Mahotsav in Delhi: L-G

New Delhi, July 23 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena participated in Van Mahotsav 2023 and planted saplings at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital.

He called for making Delhi -- a green city of flowers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was accompanying the L-G on this occasion where the latter initiated the establishment of a Tapovan, Nakshatra Van and a Raashi Van on a 25-acre plot at the site.

Saxena said that concerted efforts have to be made to increase the green cover of Delhi from the present little over 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years and the national capital should be an example in all respect to show way to all other states.

A record 5.55-lakh saplings were planted in a day in different parts of Delhi.

The L-G congratulated all the stakeholders who helped create this record.

Both the Chief Minister and L-G also visited the Neeli Jheel ecotourism site located in the sanctuary, which is a unique destination offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and sustainable tourism.

The Neeli Jheel, owing to efforts undertaken last year by Saxena, immediately after he took charge, has rejuvenated into a valuable water body.

Saxena said that planting trees would also help Delhi to fight air pollution.

However, he added that only planting trees would not help as pollution is quite high in Delhi and requires more forest cover.

The LG said at the Raj Niwas on an experimental basis that green Apple trees were planted and has yielded fruits in just eight months.

"The Central government has emphasised to cover one crore hectare with trees and plants under the National Mission for Green India scheme for which state governments are provided help and Delhi will also benefit from it," Saxena added.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal also called for increasing the green cover of Delhi from the present little over 23 per cent to 25 per cent in a couple of years and stressed the need of planting around one crore trees in one year.

He added that 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted in just three months.

The Chief Minister said that air pollution has come down in Delhi in comparison to 2015, with 30 per cent reduction being witnessed in 2023.

