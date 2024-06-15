56 kg charas valued at Rs 27 crore seized from Gujarat

Dwarka, June 15 Police seized 56 kg charas valued at Rs 27 crore from Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Saturday.

Police teams conducted a large-scale search operation during which 64 packets of unclaimed charas were recovered from the coastal area.

This marks the third major contraband seizure in a week in the region.

A thorough search of the entire coastal area was conducted to ensure that no additional narcotics were hidden.

Over the past week, police have seized charas from three different locations in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Fifty-five packets of high-quality charas were recovered from the coastal areas of Gorinja, and Chandrabhaga.

In a separate operation, Ahmedabad police seized 9.801 grams of ganja worth Rs 98,000 from the SG Highway area and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused was identified as Nandkishore Yadav.

During interrogation, Yadav revealed that a man named Ramesh from Nepal supplied the ganja.

The Crime Branch has registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the network involved in this drug trafficking.

