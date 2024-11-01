57 fire accidents in Gurugram on Diwali, no casualties reported

Gurugram, Nov 1 The Gurugram Fire Department registered 57 fire-related incidents during Diwali as the city residents burst firecrackers from 6 p.m. till late at night, officials at the Gurugram Fire Service said on Friday.

The majority of the cases were addressed quickly and there were no reports of any casualties so far, they added.

Last year, the Fire department received 11 fire and emergency calls.

"A total of 57 calls related to fire incidents were received in Gurugram from 4:33 p.m. on Thursday to 12:21 a.m. on Friday during the Diwali celebration. All the reported incidents were minor as we barely use four or five fire tenders in any incidents," a fire official told IANS.

The affected areas were Palam Vihar, Surya Vihar, Hanuman Mandir, Jatauli, Tajnagar, Fazilpur, Kherki Daula, Pataudi, Sector-37D, Hari Nagar, Sector-28, Sector-54, DLF Phase-1, Samaspur Sector-51, Sikanderpur, Narsinghpur, Sector-28, Sector-69, Chakkarpur, Sushant Lok, Sector-15, Dayanand Colony, Madanpuri, Manesar, and Gurgaon Bus Stand.

The fire incidents were also reported in scrap material which was lying in vacant plots and residential areas.

Apart from this, a fire broke out in residential areas, including New Palam Vihar, Bhim Nagar, and Sector-4, the officials added.

However, the officials said firecrackers could cause these fire incidents.

The city has six fire stations, all of which are run by the government.

The fire control room was busy, especially during evening hours attending to calls and sending firefighters to various spots to douse fires due to firecrackers or short circuits.

"There were minor fire incidents. There was no major fire because we had increased the fire personnel this time. There were a lot of calls but there were no life-threatening cases," a fire official said.

"Because of Diwali, we had stationed several fire tenders along with fire personnel to deal with fire incidents. However, no major fire incident was reported during Diwali celebrations."

