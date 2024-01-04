57 lakh applications received under Praja Palana scheme in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 4 About 57 lakh applications have been received from people by authorities in Telangana under the ongoing Praja Palana programme across the state.

Majority of the applications are for six guarantees promised by the Congress party in recent Assembly elections.

Officials in villages and towns are also receiving applications from people for ration cards and other needs.

With just two days left for the programme to come to an end, long queues were seen at counters across the state on Thursday.

As the authorities have made Aadhaar card and ration cards compulsory for submitting the applications for six guarantees, those who do not possess ration cards are submitting their applications to the officials for the same.

Applicants were also thronging Mee Seva centres to update their Aadhaar card details.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar has said that Praja Palana will be conducted once in four months. She said those who could not submit their applications this time will get another chance.

She said that arrangements are being made for data entry of all the applications by January 17. She directed the district collectors to take necessary steps to ensure this.

She appreciated the district collectors for conducting Praja Palana in all village panchayats and municipal wards in a smooth manner.

The Chief Secretary asked the collectors that once the process of receiving applications is completed on January 4, data entry should begin in mandal headquarters. This work will be monitored by mandal revenue and mandal development officers. District level supervisory officers for Praja Palana will supervise data entry at the district level.

A training programme is being held for trainers of trainees on Thursday at the district level. They will subsequently train data entry operators. The process will begin on January 5 and will be completed on January 17.

The Praja Palana programme was launched on December 28. The government has clarified that all the existing beneficiaries of RythuBandhu and pension schemes need not have to apply again.

A common application form has been printed to avail benefits under five out of six guarantees.

Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 each for women, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity up to 200 units, monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for various categories like senior citizens, widows, single women, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre annually for farmers, Rs 12,000 each annually for agricultural labourers and financial assistance for building houses are among the major benefits promised under the guarantees.

