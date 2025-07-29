5,892 economic operator certificates issued to fast-track exports & imports: Minister

New Delhi, July 29 The government has taken many steps to fast-track exports and imports under the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) framework, which includes a higher level of facilitation for outgoing and incoming consignments, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The key steps taken include facilitation measures for AEO certificate holders.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply to a question, that 5,892 AEO certificates were issued as on June 30 for facilities including direct port delivery (DPD) for import containers and direct port entry (DPE) for export containers as well as automated clearance and on-site examination for certain types of consignments.

The facility of deferred payment was also extended for Tier-III and Tier-II AEO certificate holders, and relaxed norms for submission of bank guarantee were allowed, wherever applicable.

Besides, recognition was extended by Partner Government Agencies and other stakeholders to AEO certificate holders, and they also receive trade facilitation support from foreign customs administrations with whom India has signed Mutual Recognition Arrangement pacts, thereby enhancing their global trade efficiency, the minister said.

Chaudhury also said that the Centre conducted more than 60 outreach programmes across the country in the last three years, with particular focus on MSMEs to raise awareness about the AEO scheme. The government conducted a global conference titled "India AEO Dialogue: Enhancing Global Trade Partnerships" in November 2024. Two conferences were also held in April and May 2025, with various stakeholders, to raise awareness about the AEO programme. To increase the participation of MSMEs, in 2020, along with prioritised processing of their applications, the accreditation process was relaxed for MSMEs, and annexures to be provided with the application for AEO certification by MSMEs were also rationalised. The norms for submission of bank guarantee, wherever required, were also relaxed for AEO Certificate-holder MSMEs.

He also said that mutual recognition arrangements (MRAs) are based on mutual acknowledgement of supply chain security standards, and AEO certificate holders of one country are recognised as secure and low-risk by the customs administration of another. Accordingly, exports by Indian AEO Certificate holders enjoy faster cargo release, fewer inspections and expedited customs clearance in partner countries, thus making exports by Indian AEO certificate holders more competitive and enhancing trade facilitation for them in partner countries.

