6 cops injured in clashes in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, April 17 Six policemen were injured on Sunday in clashes over a land dispute between two groups in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police sources said six policemen were injured in stone pelting after clashes erupted over land dispute between two parties in the Arwah village of Beerwah tehsil in Budgam district.

"All the policemen have minor injuries and are being treated" sources said.

Following the clashes, a cowshed belonging to a local was also burnt by the opposing party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor