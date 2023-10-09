6 dead, 27 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

At least seven people, including five women, one man, and one child, died in a major bus accident in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Sunday. As many as 28 people have been rescued till now and rescue operations are still underway.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and handed over to the civil police by the SDRF, they said.Official said, the bus was coming from Haryana and crashed into a ditch in Nainital. According to the officials, the Disaster Control Room in Nainital notified SDRF on Sunday that a bus thought to be carrying 30 to 33 people had crashed into a ditch at Nalni on Kaladhungi Road.Calling it ‘very unfortunate news’, Uttarakhand CM Psuhkar Singh Dhami in a post on X, wrote, “Very unfortunate news was received of a bus accident on Kaladhungi Road in Nainital. Relief and rescue work is going on by the local administration and SDRF team, the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the passengers."