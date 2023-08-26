6 dead as train coach catches fire in Madurai

Chennai, Aug 26 At least six people were killed and 20 others seriously injured on Saturday after a fire erupted inside the coach of a passenger train at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu.

Railways sources told IANS that the incident occurred on the Lucknow-Rameswaram Express.

All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources said, adding that there were a total of 55 passengers in the affected coach.

The fire erupted following attempts to cook food, the sources told IANS.

Fire personnel from Madurai arrived on the scene and doused the blaze.

Additional details are awaited.

