6 districts in MP among top 100 accident-prone areas

Bhopal/New Delhi, July 9 As many as six districts in Madhya Pradesh have been included among the top 100 across the country where a high number of fatal road accidents are taking place, officials said on Wednesday.

The list of these 100 districts resulting in the high number of fatal road accidents have been prepared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, based on a survey conducted by 'Save Life Foundation'.

The list includes six districts of Madhya Pradesh and these are -- Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Sagar, Khargone and Dhar -- all located on different regions in the state.

Of them, Dhar has reported the highest number of fatal road accidents.

The report has been prepared according to the 2023 assessment.

In view of the severity of these road accidents, the Central government has directed all district administrations under the "Zero Fatality District Programme" to identify the causes of these accidents and prepare an action plan.

Complying with Centre's direction, Madhya Pradesh Transport Department has issued detailed instructions to all Commissioners and District Collectors.

In an official communication on Wednesday, the state government told that the Chief Secretary has been directed to review the progressive steps being implemented in each district.

District officials of all concerned road agencies will personally inspect the identified accident sites and road corridors as well as evaluate and document the technical and engineering causes of the accidents.

After site inspections, the technical causes due to which accidents are occurring will be studied and low-cost and highly localised solutions will be devised by engineers of the concerned road agencies.

These findings will be presented in the District Road Safety Committee meeting through the District Collector, Nodal Officer, and road agency engineers.

For the expenses of these low-cost measures, the Public Works Department has been instructed to ensure adequate budget provisions in each district.

"Efforts will also be made to procure funds for these expenditures from the District Mineral Foundation Fund, and Member of Parliament and MLA funds," the government said.

