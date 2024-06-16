6 feared missing as boat capsizes in Patna

Patna, June 16 Six persons are feared missing on Sunday after a boat capsized on the outskirts of Patna, authorities said.

Subham Kumar, Barh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), confirmed the incident, adding that 17 members of a family boarded the boat to cross the Ganga River

"It has capsized in the middle of the river. The local boat sailors managed to rescue 11 of them but six persons are still missing. The mishap occurred at Umanath Ghat of Barh," Kumar said.

He added that the victims belong to one family living in Malti village of Nalanda district.

The district administration has informed the NDRF and SDRF about the incident and the rescue operation is underway to pull out the missing persons.

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a large number of devotees had come from far-flung areas to take holy bath in the Ganga river.

The eyewitnesses have said that many devotees went to the other side of the Ganga river using boats to take a holy bath.

The victims boarded a boat which capsized midway in the river.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor