6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K's Kulgam
By IANS | Published: January 22, 2024 06:33 PM2024-01-22T18:33:13+5:302024-01-22T18:35:03+5:30
Srinagar, Jan 22 Six people were injured in a wild boar attack in J&K's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.
Officials said that a wild boar suddenly appeared in Kulgam market on Monday afternoon and injured six people before a Wildlife Department team arrived to trap the animal.
Reports said that the boar had been trapped and would be shifted to a natural habitat.
