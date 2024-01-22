6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 22 Six people were injured in a wild boar attack in J&K's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that a wild boar suddenly appeared in Kulgam market on Monday afternoon and injured six people before a Wildlife Department team arrived to trap the animal.

Reports said that the boar had been trapped and would be shifted to a natural habitat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor