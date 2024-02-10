6 NLFT militants flee their Bangladeshi camps, surrender in Tripura with arms

Agartala, Feb 10 Six hardcore cadres of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) fled from their Bangladesh camps and surrendered to security officials in the state on Friday.

They also deposited arms and ammunition including two Chinese rifles, police said.

Police said that the six NLFT extremists surrendered to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Krishnendu Chakravertty in Agartala and deposited some arms and ammunition.

Apart from the two Chinese rifles, they deposited a country-made sten gun, six live rounds 70 mm ammunition, two Chinese grenades, and some ammunition.

The ultras also deposited some extortion notice books, and Bangladesh taka 1,000.

"The group of six having been cornered and getting motivated, renounced the path of bloodshed and made a choice of peace. This group of NLFT has been operationally very active across the fence in Bangladesh. They joined the NLFT outfit in between 2017 and 2022," an official statement said.

So far, 36 active members of NLFT surrendered before Tripura Police and security forces in the recent past.

The statement said: "It will surely further pave the way for remaining fractions of NLFT to make a beeline for peace abjuring violence. It is definitely a committed effort by Tripura Police for ensuring the goal of law and order and development."

The surrendered NLFT militants are Jatindra Tripura, 36, Mokhiram Tripura, 36, Pradip Tripura, 27, Romawia Reang, 50, Johanjoy Reang, 36, and Mani Charan Tripura, 38

