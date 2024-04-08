6-year-old girl raped by 11-year-old boy in Agra

Agra (UP), April 8 A six-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by an 11-year-old boy in a village in Agra, an official said.

The official said that the incident took place on Saturday.

The police have apprehended the minor accused who is a Class 4 student.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

The girl’s statement could not be recorded by the police at the hospital.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the local police station by the girl’s father, she had gone for tuition classes on Saturday when the boy convinced her to accompany him to an isolated place and raped her.

“When she reached home around 7.30 pm, she was bleeding and somehow told us what happened. She knows the accused. We took her to the hospital and then went to the boy’s house and handed him over to the police,” the father said in the FIR.

Officers said adequate police force has been deployed in the village following the incident in a bid to prevent further trouble as the accused and the victim belong to different communities in the village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sukanya Sharma said on Monday that a case has been registered.

“The girl’s condition is not stable. The accused is at the police station and he will be produced before the juvenile court. The medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape. The boy has been booked under various sections including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be sent to a juvenile home after being produced in court,” the DCP said.

