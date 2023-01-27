60 lakh new children got admitted to Basic Education Council schools in 6 years: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that as many as 60 lakhs new students have been admitted to the Basic Education Council (BEC) schools in the last six years, praising 'Operation Kayakalp' for the betterment of the Council schools.

Interacting with school children during Prime Minister's annual dialogue programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the Chief Minister said that before 2017, children were forced to come to schools barefoot, and today they come to school in proper uniforms carrying schoolbags containing all necessary items.

With public participation and inter-departmental coordination, infrastructure facilities have increased in the BEC schools, while the curriculum has also improved significantly increasing the enrollments, CM Yogi pointed out. The CM said that innovative efforts like the 'Skilled India Mission' will give momentum to the campaign to bring about further change in the educational scenario of the state.

The Chief Minister was present along with the children at Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow.

The CM said that Captain Manoj Pandey UP Sainik School was the first Sainik School in the country after which a chain of such schools was opened in the country, and added that Uttar Pradesh will have five new Sainik Schools by next year.

Addressing the parents and school management of children going to take the 10th-12th examination, the CM said that children should not be unduly pressurized to score better marks as it could have a damaging impact on them.

"They should be encouraged to healthy competition, but they should not be pressurized for marks. Often, due to the stress arising out of the pressure, the children are unable to perform normally during the examination", the CM remarked.

On the special occasion, the Chief Minister honoured the meritorious students at state and national levels in the high school and intermediate board examinations in 2021-22. A total of 1698 deserving students, including 825 boys and 873 girls from secondary boards were rewarded with Rs 1 lakh, tablets, citations and copies of the book 'Exam Warriors' authored by Prime Minister Modi.

Appreciating the talents, the Chief Minister said that the state Government is paying special attention to the education of the girl child.

The CM said, pointing out that the government has made provisions for making cost-free education for them till graduation so that they become self-dependent. CM Yogi also emphasized the encouragement given to the girls under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

The students of the Basic Education Department and the Secondary Education Department at the venue also organized an exhibition of various models related to science. The Chief Minister visited the exhibition and took information from the students about their models.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, in the field of systematic education at the Mid-Day Meal Authority office. It is a 60-seater call centre with 18 screens, through which the dashboard is displayed using artificial intelligence. Under this Mid-Day Meal Module, Rejuvenation Module, Inspiration Quality Module, Inspection Module, Skilled Assessment Test Module, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Module and Activity Module are operated.

A quarterly skill assessment test will be conducted for all the students through the Saral app and the report cards will be sent to all the students and parents after analyzing the data obtained from the skilful assessment test.

The data obtained from the sample and spot assessment will be studied by the DIET trainee and mentor on the Nipun Lakshya app. The data of the student chatbot and teacher chatbot will also be analysed in Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

A total of eight meritorious students were invited on stage and presented with one lakh rupees, a tablet, a medal, a cap and a citation and their mother and father were honoured with shawls and turban.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor