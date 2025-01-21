60 pc commission memory fair, not Congress convention, claims K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 21 Coming down heavily on ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ Convention by the Congress party, Karnataka BJP said on Tuesday that the event held in Belagavi was a “60 per cent commission memory fair” and not a convention.

The Congress party held the Convention in the memory of completion of 100 years after Mahatma Gandhi took over as the President of the AICC at Belagavi and launched the freedom struggle.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and important national and entire state leadership of the ruling Congress party participated in the event.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, “A Congress convention has been organised in Belagavi in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. If the Congress truly admired Gandhi, they should have named the Congress Bhavan after him or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi did not participate in the freedom struggle, so they lack the moral authority to take Mahatma Gandhi’s name.”

“This event is nothing but a fair to celebrate their 60 per cent commission collection, not a convention,” he said.

He added that the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated.

“The government has ignored incidents like slashing of udders of three cows, bank robberies, and gang rape incidents, focusing instead on hosting this convention,” he said.

“When questioned about development, they compare it to the BJP’s tenure. How is Congress any different? Even Congress MLAs are complaining about not receiving funds. Gandhi preached simplicity, but the convention featured grand cutouts. This is a gathering of fake Gandhis,” Ashoka said.

He added that Kittur Rani Chennamma is Karnataka’s brave daughter who martyred fighting against British.

“Comparing her to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is unacceptable and inexcusable. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge must immediately apologise to the people. This comparison has insulted Chennamma, and the Congress party must also issue an apology,” he demanded.

On the BJP’s organisational front, Ashoka mentioned that a meeting was held to discuss the selection of taluk-level office bearers.

“Once Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives, discussions regarding the election of the state president will take place. None of us will decide on the state president; senior leaders will make that decision. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will consult with the leadership,” he clarified.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded clarification on the source of funds used for the Congress convention held in Belagavi.

He asked whether the money came from Congress’s own accounts or the state treasury, insisting that the people deserve to know.

“A statue of Gandhi was installed in front of Suvarna Soudha today. We have no objection to installing Gandhi’s statue using government funds,” he stated.

“This is not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi’s era. The ideology of today’s Congress is vastly different from that of Gandhi’s Congress. During Gandhi’s time, anyone who consumed alcohol was not allowed to be a member of the party. Today’s Congress leaders spend the whole night drinking and then hold conventions in the morning,” he alleged.

Narayanaswamy further ridiculed the Congress, saying, “The old Congress believed in everyone wearing khadi. Now, you would be lucky to find even 5–10 per cent of the attendees wearing khadi. If Mahatma Gandhi were alive today, he would have driven these Congress members out of the party.”

Narayanaswamy said: “In such circumstances, a Congress convention is being held here, which is against Gandhi’s principles. They are shouting ‘Jai Bhim.’ When did B.R. Ambedkar ever belong to the Congress? He referred to Congress as a ‘burning house’ and resigned from the first cabinet formed by the party. He opposed Congress throughout his life,” he pointed out.

He accused Congress of being anti-Ambedkar, stating, “The Congress humiliated Ambedkar during his lifetime, defeated him in elections, and even handed over the region where he won to Pakistan. Today, the Congress is enacting a drama to gain votes by invoking ‘Jai Bhim’ to attract Dalit communities.”

Narayanaswamy claimed that if anyone has betrayed the Constitution and committed injustices, it is the Congress party.

“To protect their power, they amended Ambedkar’s Constitution and imposed an Emergency in 1975–76, committing a grave crime against the nation,” he said.

Narayanaswamy also raised questions about the recent accident involving Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

“The black car in which Minister Laxmi was travelling met with an accident. Who were the occupants of the car? Despite being a minister with access to an official car, security, and an escort, why did she travel without them? Why was there no travel plan (TP) filed?” he asked.

While expressing regret and wishing her a speedy recovery from her injuries, Narayanaswamy pressed for details about the incident.

“Why was the car travelling without security? What exactly happened? Where is the driver? Was the accident caused by a dog crossing, a rear-end collision, or the driver falling asleep? Which version is true? Why was there no escort vehicle?” he questioned.

He further alleged that rumours were circulating among the public that the car was carrying a load of currency. “It’s becoming common talk that the car was transporting a large sum of money. Why was the car lifted and taken away without filing a complaint? The government must disclose the items found in the car,” Narayanaswamy said.

Women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar suffered neck and spine fractures and her MLC brother Channaraj Hattiholi sustained minor injuries when their car crashed into a tree near Kittur taluk early January 14.

