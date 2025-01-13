60 pc of terrorists eliminated in J&K were Pakistanis: Indian Army chief

New Delhi, Jan 13 Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday revealed that 60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 were of Pakistani origin.

Speaking at the annual press conference held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, General Dwivedi highlighted the consistent efforts of the Indian Army in maintaining security along the sensitive borders of the country.

He emphasised the Army's mission to ensure "full-spectrum preparedness while concurrently transforming the Indian Army into a self-reliant, future-ready force to be a relevant and key pillar of the national security apparatus that also contributes meaningfully towards national development."

He stated that the Indian Army's initiatives are in line with the goal of the Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he noted that the majority of terrorists neutralised in the region were of Pakistani origin.

"In the last year, 60 per cent of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin. As of today, over 80 per cent of the terrorists still active in the valley and Jammu area are from Pakistan," he said.

Highlighting positive developments in the region, he added that the peaceful conduct of elections and the record influx of five lakh pilgrims are indicators of a positive change.

"The theme of 'terrorism to tourism' is gradually taking shape," he stated.

Speaking on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh, General Dwivedi described the situation as "sensitive but stable" and acknowledged ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions.

He pointed out that "resolving the border issue with China requires strong strategic patience" and explained the steps taken to address lower-level issues.

"When you carry out a negotiation, you see the degree of violence and try to create distances. There is nothing called a buffer zone when you are resolving the situation," he said.

Regarding disengagement at Depsang and Demchok, he noted, "Since April 2020, both sides had advanced forward and prevented the other side from accessing traditional areas previously under paramilitary control."

"In this disengagement process, both sides have agreed to return to their original positions, restoring access to the traditional patrolling areas.," he said, adding, "Verification patrols have been conducted twice by both sides over time, and both are satisfied with the progress. Grazing grounds have also been mutually agreed upon."

Discussing the situation in Manipur, General Dwivedi said that the violence-struck region has been "brought under control" through "synergised efforts of security forces and proactive government initiatives."

However, he acknowledged, "Cyclic incidents of violence continue," and assured that measures to establish peace are ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor