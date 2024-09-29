60 students join maiden course to 'ring in' professional management for India's 32-lakh temples

Mumbai, Sep 29 In an unprecedented initiative, the online platform, Temple Connect has launched a first-ever Post Graduate Programme in Temple Management (PGPTM) as the first step to professionally manage India's staggering 32-lakh plus big and small Hindu places of worship.

The PGPTM Diploma course with a detailed all-encompassing curriculum, was launched at the University of Mumbai and the autonomous Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, with the maiden batch of 30 students each, and shortly to start at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

"Next year, this will become a full-fledged MBA programme in temple management and also offer specialisation in various fields. We are in talks with 19 other government or private educational institutions to launch this course in the next couple of years plus with top global universities to offer this specialised study in the coming years," Temple Connect Founder Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni told IANS.

The discussions are on with institutions in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and certain international universities to co-create and offer temple management programmes, barring the religious aspects, he added.

Kulkarni said that places of worship have been wonderfully managed for ages, but now with the advancement in technology and knowledge, the PGPTM and the upcoming MBA in Temple Management will be the first steps towards a whole unexplored territory.

For starters, the course will cover the total administration, operation, maintenance, financials, etc. for Hindu 'Mandirs', Jain 'Derasars', Sikh 'Gurudwaras' and Buddhist 'Viharas', to help them induct trained manpower equipped with modern-era managerial and technical skills for optimum management of their resources.

In the past 21 years since Kulkarni deep-dived into the issue by touring more than 2000 temples, he learnt that India has more than 32-lakh big and small temples, which he has started compiling systematically now, and solicited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support in this huge endeavour.

"In India, there are 19,101 pin codes, 154,725 post offices, plus Army posts. There are 20 big-small temples per post office. These include the biggest or famous ones that everyone is aware of, or even small temples, plus there are many pilgrimage centres with a temple situated every few metres... All these add up to an estimated more than 3.20 million (32-lakh) temples across the length and breadth of India," said Kulkarni with a smile.

Indian temples have different origins, some are owned-run by families, some were set up by the past royals/rulers, many managed by Trusts, Charity Commissionerates or other social-cultural organisations, but all have more or less similar aims and functions, which the Temple Connect courses have covered.

The online initiative has digitised 9,864 temple in 58 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, The Netherlands, Australia, the Far East and of course, India, as the 'Smart Temple Connect' project, and the PGPTM could offer the students 'internships' at one or more of these places to help understand the sunrise field better.

"The six-month course has been curated and developed by Temple Connect, aiming to professionalise temple operations, with technology, sustainability and inclusivity, equip the participants with necessary skills to manage temple ecosystems deploying modern expertise and strategic foresight," added Kulkarni.

"The diploma course was the outcome of many experts and academics, including Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of University of Mumbai Ravindra Kulkarni, Welingkar Institute's Group Director Uday Salunkhe, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi's ex-chairman Suresh Haware, and more," said Ravindra Sangurde of Mumbai University.

The PGPTM has a robust curriculum, with three-months intensive classroom lectures in 20 sessions, three-months practical hands-on internships at some renowned temples in India or abroad, all guided by a faculty of seasoned professionals having substantial practical experience in temple operations, plus some temples offering scholarships to the students.

"The students get a unique opportunity of practical exposure to temple management, ranging from administrative functions to community engagements to spiritual stewardship, and lucrative employment opportunities. On successful completion of the course, they will be awarded a diploma from the concerned varsity or institution," Kulkarni said.

