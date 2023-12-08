600 kg ghee reaches Ayodhya for consecration ceremony

Lucknow, Dec 8 Around 600 kg of pure desi ghee on five bullock carts reached Ayodhya from Jodhpur on Thursday for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The Maharishi Sandipani Ram Dharam Gaushala in Jodhpur has donated the ghee for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

The desi ghee, stored in 108 pitchers on five bullock carts, had left Jodhpur on November 27.

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, received the consignment at Karsevakpuram on behalf of the Trust.

Maharishi Sandipani Maharaj, who had accompanied the bullock carts from Jodhpur, personally handed over the consignment to Rai.

