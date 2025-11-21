6,000 personnel join ICG exercise along Maha, Goa coast

New Delhi, Nov 21 Over 6,000 personnel and more than 115 sea and air assets took part in a two-day Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach-02/25 along the Maharashtra and Goa coastline, organised by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official said on Friday.

The exercise was conducted from November 19-20, demonstrating high inter-agency coordination, strong operational readiness and robust capabilities to counter maritime security contingencies, including threats posed by Anti-National Elements (ANEs) targeting critical coastal assets, said an official in a statement.

The exercise witnessed the participation of over 6,000 personnel, more than 115 sea and air assets and a wide spectrum of central and state agencies, ports and coastal authorities.

The exercise aimed to assess the preparedness of all participating agencies in handling coastal security emergencies, preventing attacks on vital coastal installations and further strengthening the multi-layered Coastal Security Network.

It also sought to enhance synergy among central and state stakeholders responsible for coastal and maritime security, said the statement.

A wide range of maritime and aerial assets were mobilised, including Indian Navy and ICG ships, ICG Dornier aircraft, Chetak helicopters and Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs). Marine Police boats, Customs and CISF craft and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) resources were also deployed, along with boats from the Police and Fisheries Department, ensuring seamless coordination across all operational domains.

The exercise significantly enhanced interoperability, communication networks and coordination among security, intelligence and port management agencies.

A wide spectrum of 19 central and 13 state agencies, along with the involvement of one major port, 21 minor ports and district-level coastal authorities, ensured comprehensive coverage of both sea and shore responses, said the statement.

On Thursday, the ICG apprehended a Bangladeshi fishing vessel along with its 28 crew members for illegal fishing inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), officials said.

The vessel had been intercepted during routine patrolling and escorted to Frazerganj in West Bengal. Later, the crew was handed over, along with the boat, to the state Marine Police for legal proceedings.

Officials said the operation was conducted as per the standard operating procedures to protect India's sovereign rights over its maritime resources.

This is the fourth such seizure in a week and reflects increased vigilance and patrolling by the Coast Guard on the eastern seaboard. They said that ICG has intensified patrolling over the past few weeks to prevent illegal fishing and conserve marine biodiversity.

The CG said its role as the nation’s first responder at sea extends beyond search and rescue to ensuring maritime safety and security.

