60,010 claims, objections filed in Bihar; none from political parties: ECI

New Delhi, Aug 20 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said the office of the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has so far received 60,010 claims and objections from individual voters seeking inclusion or deletion of names in the state’s draft electoral rolls.

Of these, 2,394 applications have been disposed of by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

The poll body underlined that no political party has filed any complaint or objection even after 20 days of the draft rolls being published on August 1. The window for filing claims and objections will remain open until September 1.

According to the rules, claims and objections are decided seven days after verification of supporting documents is completed.

Meanwhile, the Commission said that since August 1, as many as 1,98,660 new electors -- those who turned 18 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise -- have applied for inclusion in the rolls.

The ECI has provided a month-long opportunity for individuals, political parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to file objections or seek corrections. Of these BLAs, the RJD has 47,506, the Congress 17,549, and Left parties over 2,000 -- together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.

The Commission stressed that despite repeated appeals, parties have not participated actively in the revision exercise.

“Submit your claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1. So far, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party,” the EC said in a statement.

The poll panel further clarified that electoral rolls are prepared strictly as per law.

Any eligible voter left out can submit Form 6 with a copy of Aadhaar by September 1, 2025.

If any ineligible name has been included, objections can be filed through Form 7 by an elector of the concerned Assembly constituency.

BLAs of recognised parties can also submit Forms 6 and 7 on behalf of voters.

Even non-electors of that constituency can file objections with a declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the RER 1960, the ECI statement said.

