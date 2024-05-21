605 complaints in Gurugram resolved after being received on C-Vigil app

Gurugram, May 21 The Gurugram district administration has resolved 605 online complaints related to the Lok Sabha elections in the district which were lodged on the C-VIGIL app, a top poll officer said.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the C-VIGIL app is one of the major mobile apps of the Election Commission, on which any citizen can make a complaint regarding a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in an election.

"As of now, 654 complaints have been received on this app, of which 605 have been settled. Whereas 49 complaints were not found related to the Model Code of Conduct," he added.

He said that 22 teams have been formed in the district to follow the MCC.

Of these, seven teams are working in the Sohna Assembly constituency and five teams each in Gurgaon, Badshahpur and Pataudi constituencies.

Whenever any complaint is received on C-VIGIL, it is immediately sent from the control room to the flying squad teams of that area.

According to instructions of the Election Commission, a complaint is required to be resolved within 100 minutes.

"On average, every complaint is being resolved in Gurugram in 83 minutes. The toll-free number '1950' was activated in the Gurugram Secretariat only after the elections were announced by the Election Commission. As many as 6,725 calls have been received on this number since March," Yadav added.

Most of these complaints were regarding making voter cards and inquiring about polling booths and voter identity cards, he said.

He added that of the 6,725 nearly 6,591 queries were resolved satisfactorily, while 134 calls were found not related to Gurugram district.

