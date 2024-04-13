611 vulnerable, 23 critical polling booths & 900 Micro Observers deployed in Chennai

Chennai, April 13 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified 611 vulnerable polling booths and 23 critical booths in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chennai district, namely, Chennai North, South Chennai and Central Chennai.

Polling booths that are vulnerable to booth capturing will be monitored by 900 Micro Observers.

These Micro Observers are generally Group C officers of the Central government, who report to the General Observers.

The ECI has advised these Micro Observers to monitor violations to ensure the electoral process is fair, free, and independent.

On the polling day (April 19), 611 vulnerable polling booths, 23 critical polling booths, and 135 locations with over 10 polling booths in Chennai will be under Micro Observer surveillance.

The Micro Observers are taught how to utilise their services as presiding officers in case of exigency and a rundown of the poll process at the training session.

After the poll, as per the directives of the ECI, Micro Observers will submit a report to the General Observer about the activities of the election day for each polling booth under his/her jurisdiction.

The Micro Observers will monitor the sealing of the electronic voting machines and voter-verified paper audit trail units before the actual polling, and after the election is over.

