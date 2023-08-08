62 minors rescued from East Coast Railway jurisdiction in July

Bhubaneswar, August 8 The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of East Coast Railway rescued 62 minor children from various railway platforms and trains in its jurisdiction during the month of July under operation Nanhe Farishte drive.

A total of 50 boys and 12 girls were reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline and District Child Welfare Committee in July, a railway official said on Tuesday.

The RPF personnel rescued the children who had fled from their homes to railway stations/other destinations by train without informing their parents due to family issues or in search of a better life. The RPF personnel also counselled them before reuniting them with their parents, the official said.

The Railways have also joined in the Bachpan Bachao Andolan drive to work towards eradicating human trafficking through railways. Apart from this, RPF also launched operation AAHT (Action Against Human Trafficking) and rescued human trafficking victims.

Among the 62 minors rescued in July, 33 boys and 2 girls were rescued from the Khurda Road division, five boys and four girls were rescued from the Sambalpur division, and 12 boys and six girls were rescued from the Waltair division.

