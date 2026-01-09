63 Maoists surrender in Dantewada under Chhattisgarh's 'Puna Margam' campaign

Raipur/Dantewada, Jan 9 In a significant boost to anti-Naxal operations and peace efforts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, 63 Maoist cadres, including 36 carrying bounties totalling Rs 1.19 crore, surrendered before security forces on Friday.

The surrender ceremony took place at the District Reserve Guard office in Dantewada.

The cadres, comprising 18 women and 45 men, were active in Darbha Division, South Bastar, West Bastar, Maad Division and parts of neighbouring Odisha.

Among them were seven with Rs eight lakh bounty each, seven with Rs five lakh, eight with Rs two lakh, eleven with Rs one lakh and three with Rs 50,000, a police official said.

The mass surrender has been attributed to the ongoing 'Puna Margam' campaign, meaning Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation, launched by Dantewada Police to encourage Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam described the initiative as a transformative step towards lasting peace, dignity and holistic progress in the region.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) CRPF Dantewada Range Rakesh Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Dantewada Gaurav Rai, commandants of CRPF's 111th, 195th and 230th Battalions, Additional Superintendent of Police Ramkumar Barman and other officials.

Forces such as DRG, Bastar Fighters and CRPF played a key role in motivating the cadres to surrender.

Under Chhattisgarh's Naxal Rehabilitation Policy, each surrendered cadre will receive Rs 50,000 assistance along with skill development training, agricultural land and other facilities provided by the state government.

Prominent among the surrenderees were senior cadres with long records of involvement in violent incidents. Divisional Committee Members (DVCM) Mohan Kadti participated in multiple attacks dating back to 2005, including ambushes and murders.

Female DVCM Sumitra Kadti, alias Draupadi and People's Party Committee member (PPCM) Hungi, alias Ankita, were linked to several encounters and arson cases.

Others were involved in IED blasts, vehicle burnings, road blockades and propaganda activities.

Authorities reiterated the commitment of the Government of India, the Chhattisgarh government, the Dantewada Police, the CRPF and the local administration to establishing peace through sustained operations and inclusive development. The surrender is seen as a major achievement in the ongoing efforts to make Bastar Naxal-free.

