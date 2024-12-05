6.39 crore people in rural India trained in digital literacy: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 5 About 6.39 crore people from rural parts of the country have been trained in digital literacy under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), the government has said.

The government's aim was to reach 6 crore rural households (one person per household) nationwide.

“The scheme has ended, as against 6 crore, 6.39 crore individuals were trained across the country as on March 31, 2024,” Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

IT training centres were set up under PMGDISHA scheme across the country, including Bhiwani and Mahendergarh districts in Haryana.

The IT Ministry also launched the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS) and North East BPO Promotion Scheme (NEBPS) to create jobs and promote IT/ITES in small towns by offering financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh per seat.

The schemes also provide incentives for promoting local entrepreneurs and hiring women and disabled individuals through BPO/ITES units across the country operating in States/UTs, said the minister.

India is the IT skills capital of the world. Stanford University in the US has ranked India among the top four along with the US, the UK and China in global and national AI vibrancy ranking based on 42 indicators.

“The government has been taking steps to ensure that we continue to retain our advantage in IT skills,” the minister added.

MeitY has initiated a programme titled “FutureSkills PRIME”, jointly with National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), aimed at re-skilling/up-skilling of candidates in new and emerging technologies, namely, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics, Additive Manufacturing/ 3D Printing, Cloud Computing, Social & Mobile and Cyber Security.

Further, under the ‘IndiaAI FutureSkills’ of India AI Mission, India AI fellowship is offered to B Tech and M Tech students of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognised engineering institutions, informed IT Ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor