63rd Walong Day commemorated, honouring the 1962 war heroes

Itanagar, Nov 16 The closing ceremony of the 63rd Walong Day commemoration was held at Walong in Arunachal Pradesh honouring the extraordinary valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Walong in 1962, one of the most iconic and heroic stands of the 1962 war, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that the event was attended by Lieutenant General R.C. Tiwari, Eastern Army Commander; Lieutenant General VMB Krishnan, Quarter Master General; Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, Spear Corps General-Officer-Commanding, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein, as well as 1962 war veterans and their next of kin.

He said that on Saturday (November 15), the Walong Day eve celebrations featured a vibrant and immersive lineup, including a light and sound show, drone display, sand art installation, and a series of musical and cultural performances, showcasing the region's artistic vibrance while narrating the story of courage displayed by the brave soldiers of 1962.

The ceremony on Sunday commenced with a dignified wreath laying at the Walong War Memorial, followed by the inauguration of statues dedicated to the heroes of the Battle of Walong, the Defence spokesman said.

Cultural presentations by local artists and the Indian Army added a traditional touch to the occasion.

The event also included the felicitation of war veterans and participants of the various activities conducted as part of the Walong Day celebrations, acknowledging their contribution and inspiring spirit.

The closing ceremony stands as a tribute to the bravery, patriotism and unwavering determination of the Indian Army, while reinforcing the deep civil–military bond that characterises the Walong region, Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said.

He added that the commemorations reflected pride, remembrance and the immortal spirit of Walong, which continues to inspire generations and uphold the highest traditions of the nation.

Walong Day is observed by the Indian Army in mid-November every year to mark the raw courage displayed by a few hundred Indian soldiers against heavily armed combatants of the Chinese Army.

Apart from serving military personnel, government officials, veterans and the next of kin of those who laid down their lives in the 27-day-long Battle of Walong, a large number of civilians participated in the commemoration to honour the bravehearts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor