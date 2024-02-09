65 kg dry Ganja seized near Hyderabad; four peddlers held

Hyderabad, Feb 9 Cyberabad police seized 65 kg of dry Ganja which was being transported to Uttar Pradesh from Andhra Pradesh by hiding in a container resembling a CNG cylinder.

Police arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and seized ganja, two cars and six mobile phones, all worth Rs 40 lakh.

Acting on specific information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), Medchal Zone and Medchal Police made the arrests and seized the contraband.

Police intercepted the accused near Outer Ring Road Medchal on Thursday night when they were transporting dry Ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh.

The accused Abhishek Tomar alias Aman, Aravind Chowdary, Ashish and Akash Solanki are all residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Aravind Chowdary is a habitual interstate dry ganja peddler.

He got to know about this illegal business while he was in a UP jail in an attempt to murder case.

He went to Visakhapatnam and directly contacted the local Ganja suppliers and transported the contraband several times.

A week ago, he along with three others went to Visakhapatnam and purchased 65 kgs of dry Ganja from a supplier and started for Uttar Pradesh in two cars.

Using a fake CNG sticker on Swift Dzire, they stashed dry Ganja in a container which appeared like a CNG cylinder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor