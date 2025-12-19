6.5 lakh Delhi families benefiting from Ayushman Bharat health security: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 19 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that Ayushman Bharat has become a reliable support for over 6.5 lakh city families during times of illness.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to expand health facilities for citizens, CM Gupta, in a post on X, said, “When the need for treatment arises suddenly, the health security cover of up to Rs 10 lakh gives the family the confidence that treatment will not be halted due to lack of money.”

She said, “Whether it's the hardworking families of Delhi, the elderly, or children, Ayushman Bharat has assured everyone that the government stands with them in difficult times.”

She said this scheme, started with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is giving relief, dignity, and health security to the needy in Delhi.

Earlier, under CM Gupta’s instructions, the Delhi Government facilitated the provision of 25 oxygen concentrators along with 25 BiPAP ventilation machines for troops deployed in high-altitude and extremely challenging terrains, where oxygen levels are low.

The equipment has been provided at the request of the Medical Regiment, in coordination with the Oxygen Branch of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The decision has been taken with national interest and the welfare of the troops serving under extremely adverse conditions in mind.

Troops stationed in such inhospitable environments face heightened risks of hypoxia and related health complications, making timely oxygen support essential for their health and operational preparedness, said a press statement.

The equipment is being provided to the unit concerned strictly for medical support and emergency care, with the receiving unit responsible for proper upkeep, responsible usage, and accountability in accordance with established protocols, it said.

This step reflects the Delhi Government’s recognition of its shared responsibility towards the troops, acknowledging the challenges faced by personnel serving under extreme and demanding conditions, said the statement.

The initiative seeks to contribute to medical preparedness and support the well-being of those deployed in high-altitude regions.

Reacting to the decision, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government considers it a moral responsibility to support our troops working in an inhospitable environment.”

“Our soldiers serve the nation in some of the harshest conditions, and ensuring access to timely medical care is a duty we must collectively uphold. This step has been taken keeping national interest and the well-being of our troops at the forefront," said the Minister.

