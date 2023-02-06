65-year-old man marries 23-year-old woman in UP

Ayodhya, Feb 6 A 65-year-old man has married a 23-year-old woman, 42 years younger to him in Maa Kamakhya Dham temple in Mawai block, here.

The wedding took place on Sunday.

The groom, Nakkhad Yadav, is father of six women, all of whom are married.

He said that after the death of his wife, he faced loneliness.

"All my daughters are living a happy life with their husbands and children in their in-laws' house. People from both sides were present on the occasion of marriage and the consent of the woman and her family members was also taken before the marriage was solemnised," he told reporters.

The bride Nandini said that she was happy with her groom and felt that the age difference would not matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor