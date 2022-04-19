6.84 lakh Karnataka students to appear for PUC exams, says Education Minister

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that in 14 districts, 98 percent of girls from the Muslim community appeared during SSLC exams amid the Hijab row. Not only this but in PUC exams 6,84,255 students will write the exam at 1076 centers. Where the exam centers will be under CCTV watch.

There will be,152 special forces, 858 taluk awareness forces, and 64 district forces in the exam centers. The exams will start from April 22 to May 18. There will be no gathering allowed in a 200-meter radius near exam centers and there will be police deployment at all centers. The government is also in talks to provide a transport system for the students so that they won't miss their exams.