7 arrested in Rs 22.17cr fraud case

Gurugram, Nov 18 The cyber crime teams of the Gurugram Police have nabbed seven cyber criminals who defrauded people of Rs 22.17 crore, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Danish, Mohammad Abdul Majeed, Navdeep Kumawat, Krishna Gopal, Mahender Kumar Sen, Sachin Nama and Suraj Rana.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Centre (I4C), it was found that Danish and Abdul Majeed were involved in fraud of about Rs 18 crore and around 4,482 complaints were registered against them across India.

In this connection, 175 cases were registered across India, of which eight cases were registered against them in Haryana. Likewise, 770 complaints were registered against Navdeep Kumawat, Krishna Gopal, Mahender Kumar Sen and Sachin Nama in connection with the fraud of about Rs 2.5 crore across India, in which 39 cases were registered all over India out of which 3 cases were registered in Haryana.

Also, 619 complaints were filed against Suraj Rana across the country regarding fraud of approximately Rs 1 crore 68 lakh, of which 28 cases were registered all over India and out of these 28 cases, 2 cases were registered in Haryana. During the investigation, the accused revealed that Danish and Abdul Majeed, posing as bank customer officers, used to ask people to update their bank accounts/KYC and send links through WhatsApp on their mobile phones in the name of solving the problem.

"Navdeep Kumawat, Krishna Gopal, Mahender Kumar Sen and Sachin Nama used to commit fraud in the name of liking YouTube videos on Telegram/part-time job while Suraj Rana committed various types of cyber fraud including creating fake accounts on social media to carry out crimes," Vipin Ahalawat, ACP (south) told IANS.

