7 booked for marrying woman to impotent man

Shahjahanpur (UP), June 20 An FIR has been lodged against seven people for allegedly marrying a woman to an impotent man.

The woman's husband, along with others, has been named in the FIR.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpayee said that as per reports, the family married off the girl with great pomp, but when she reached her in-laws' house, she got to know that her husband was impotent.

The woman's family had given the husband Rs 10 lakh in cash besides other household items as gifts.

"When the bride learnt that her husband was impotent and told her in-laws, her sister-in-law thrashed her and threatened to kill her" the police official said.

He further said that the matter was being investigated and action would be taken accordingly.

