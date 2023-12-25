7-day-old girl found abandoned in Goa

Panaji, Dec 25 A newborn girl, believed to be seven-day-old, was found abandoned here on Monday in Miramar area near the 'Manohar Parrikar Memorial', the police said.

The newborn was spotted by a sweeper while carrying out cleaning duties in the area, following which he informed the police.

A team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the newborn to Goa Medical College.

According to the police, the newborn girl's condition was "normal".

"We are trying to identify the person(s) who abandoned the baby girl there. We are hopeful that we will get some leads," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticised the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the state over the incident, pointing at the absence of CCTVs in the area.

