​7-day state mourning declared in Assam in honour of Manmohan Singh

Guwahati, Dec 27 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a 7-day state mourning in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that all official entertainment programs have been cancelled for the next seven days.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote, “As a mark of respect to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, Former Prime Minister of India, Government of Assam will observe 7-day state mourning from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025. During this period the national flag will fly at half mast at all state government establishments and all official entertainment programs stand cancelled.”

Sarma, earlier on Thursday, expressed condolence over the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “I have had the privilege of knowing Dr Manmohan Singh ji since 1991 when he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, a state he represented for 28 years. Dr Sahab embodied humility and never surrendered to the trappings of power. In all my interactions with him, his simplicity and decency combined with his intellectual prowess always stood out."

"During his tenure as Prime Minister, I have had the opportunity to interact with him on several occasions regarding issues pertaining to Assam, and he always gave us a patient hearing and displayed a strong conviction towards social issues. Coming from humble origins in post-partition India, he served the nation in several distinguished positions,” Sarma added.

He further said, "A generation of Indians will always remember his pivotal role in ushering in a free market economy and ending decades of regressive socialist policies. In his demise, the nation has lost a great patriot, an exceptional scholar, an unconventional politician and a fine statesman. My deepest condolences to Gursharan Madam, his family and well wishers. Om Shanti."

Dr Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a deterioration in his health.

