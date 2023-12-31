7 held for stealing mobile phones at Goa's Sunburn festival

Panaji, Dec 31 Goa Police have arrested seven persons for allegedly stealing high-end mobile phones valued at Rs 25 lakh during the Sunburn Music festival, a police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said on Saturday that members of inter-state gang of thieves, which was operational during the Sunburn festival at Vagator, Bardez, have been arrested by the Anjuna police.

"The modus operandi of the thieves was such wherein they used to target music lovers, and steal their high-end mobile phones while they were enjoying at the Sunburn festival," Dalvi added.

He said that the Anjuna police were already prepared for such an incident and teams were deployed in civil clothes during the festival to keep a vigil on such thieves.

"The police team achieved a breakthrough, and finally busted the operational gang from Maharashtra and arrested the accused persons," he added.

"During the seizure, we have recovered 29 high-end mobile phones of different brands which are valued at Rs 25 lakh," Dalvi said.

