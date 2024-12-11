7 injured as speeding car hits two vehicles of Rajasthan CM's convoy

Jaipur, Dec 11 An accident involving the convoy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma occurred at the Akshaya Patra crossing in Jagatpura, Jaipur, which left seven people, including five police officers injured.

The incident took place when a car travelling on the opposite side collided with two vehicles in the Chief Minister's convoy.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) officials told IANS that the rashly driven car coming from the opposite side collided into a Bolero which was part of the Chief Minister's convoy.

It slightly hit another vehicle too, they added.

The accident has left five police officers injured while those in other private cars were also injured, they said.

The convoy left from the Chief Minister's residence at 3 p.m., heading to the inauguration of the Sohan Singh Smriti Skill Development Centre, organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati.

At the Akshaya Patra crossing, a car from the opposite direction struck the lead vehicle in the convoy, causing a collision.

Following the accident, CM Sharma immediately moved out of his vehicle to assist the injured.

The Chief Minister personally ensured that the injured persons were taken to nearby hospitals.

Two of the injured are receiving treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while three others, including police officer Surendra Singh, are admitted to the Jeevan Rekha Hospital.

Surendra Singh remains in critical condition with a head injury and is currently on a ventilator.

The driver of the car, Pawan, is also hospitalised at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while his companion is admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital, sources said.

The collision caused significant damage to three vehicles, including two government cars and one taxi.

The injured police personnel have been identified as Balwan Singh, Devendra Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police Amir Hasan, Rajendra, and Surendra.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car from the opposite side first hit the lead vehicle in the convoy with such force that both vehicles veered off the road. The sudden incident caused other vehicles in the convoy to apply brakes abruptly, leading one of the cars to mount the divider.

In light of the incident, CM Sharma cancelled his scheduled programme and stayed with the injured at the hospital to ensure they received proper care.

