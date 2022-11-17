7 killed, 6 injured in separate road accidents in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 17 At least seven people were killed, and six others injured in road accidents in four districts of Assam on Thursday, officials said.

Four people were killed and four others injured when their vehicle rammed into the railing of a bridge in Banekuchi area of Nalbari district early in the morning.

According to police, the vehicle was coming towards Guwahati from the Howly area in Barpeta district. The passengers were employees at a private hospital in Guwahati.

A police officer said that the accident might have happened due to low visibility caused by thick fog on the highway. Also, the vehicle was running at a higher speed than the permissible limit.

The driver and three others were killed in the accident.

Among the four injured, the condition of one passenger is serious and he was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and hospital.

In another accident in Nalbari's Ghograpar area, a vehicle carrying three people hit the railing of a bridge, leaving one man dead on the spot, while two others were injured, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, in Lakhimpur district's Naoboicha area, a youth was killed when a vehicle ran over his motorcycle. In a similar accident in Roha area of Nagaon district, a woman, out on a morning walk, was killed after she was hit by a speeding car. Police said that she died on the spot.

