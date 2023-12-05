7 labourers dead in Karnataka warehouse collapse

Seven migrant labourers were killed when a corn processing unit collapsed in a warehouse at the Aliabad industrial area in Vijayapura late on Monday, 4 December.Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police, and firefighters have been pressed into action. The rescue team has managed to recover all seven bodies.The dead have been identified as Rajesh Mukhiya, 25, Ramrej Mukhiya, 29, Shambu Mukhiya, 26, Ram Balak, 52, Dhuralchand Mukiya (46), Lucko Jhadav (45), and one Krishna — all residents of Samastipur district in Bihar.

Sonu Kumar, also a resident of Bihar, has been rescued. He has been moved to the hospital and is said to be out of danger.After the first body was recovered, the labourers staged protests demanding justice not only for this incident, but also for previous such incidents as well.The protestors levelled serious allegations against the warehouse owner, accusing him of disposing of the bodies of two labourers when a similar incident occurred earlier.