7 militants held over killing of Bihar migrant workers, says Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 16 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said that seven cadres of a militant outfit have been detained in connection with Saturday's killing of two migrant workers from Bihar and are now being interrogated.

Armed assailants shot dead the two migrant workers near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road in Kakching district when the victims, along with a few others, were going on their bicycles. The victims were identified as Sunalal Kumar, 18, and Dasharat Kumar, 17.

Interacting with the media after attending the Vijay Diwas celebrations here, the Chief Minister said that the killing of two migrant workers might be with a "political motivation".

"Seven cadres of a militant outfit have been picked up and the senior police officials are now interrogating them to ascertain whether they were involved in the killing or not. Police are active in finding out the perpetrators of the killing. Searches by different security forces are going on to nab the actual killers," he said.

A police official said that the seven detainees belong to the proscribed underground outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) (KCP-PWG).

Biren Singh on Sunday night strongly condemned the killing of two migrant workers from Bihar and announced Rs 10 lakh as an ex-gratia for the kin of each victim.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in a post on X: "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families."

At this crucial juncture, "we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise our state and push it further towards chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure that they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity", he said.

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to each bereaved family, and every possible effort is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible, the Chief Minister said.

"If required, the case will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry."

The deceased are residents of Rajwahi village in Yadavpur police station area under Bihar's Gopalganj district.

They were engaged in some construction work and stayed in a rented accommodation in Kakching.

Earlier on many occasions, migrant workers, especially from Bihar, have been attacked in Manipur.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also expressed grief over the killings and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for family members of the deceased.

