7-phase polling for Lok Sabha from April 19, results on June 4

New Delhi, March 16 India will vote in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections and the counting of votes will be held on June 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.

Polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

