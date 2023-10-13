7 SAD, BJP leaders from Punjab join Congress

New Delhi, Oct 13 A number of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP leaders from Punjab met the Congress General Secy K.C. Venugopal on Friday to express their desire to join the party and were inducted.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said: "They have come back to the party today. There are seven leaders - four from BJP and three from SAD."

He said that the perception of Congress is growing day in and day out in Punjab, and also said that many important leaders of the AAP will also come back to Congress. Besides Bajwa, Congress state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was also present at the party headquarters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor